Udalguri: A unique festival is set to celebrate one of the world’s rarest creatures: the pygmy hog. The Uma Thaokhri (Pygmy Hog) Music Festival will take place on December 29 at Simuluguri, Dimakuchi along the serene Suklai River in Assam’s Udalguri district.

Once abundant in the Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary, the pygmy hog has vanished from the wild due to habitat loss and other environmental threats. This festival aims to galvanize public support for its conservation and to protect its fragile habitat.

Organized by Maru Production with the support of local conservationists, the festival promises a vibrant blend of culture, music, and environmental awareness.

Attendees can expect a diverse range of activities, including cultural performances, local craft exhibitions, indigenous food stalls, and a spectacular cultural evening.

The highlight of the event will be a live performance by renowned Bollywood singer Ash King, alongside performances by local artists.

Social activist Jousrang Boro emphasized the critical role of the pygmy hog in the ecosystem, stating, “The extinction of this species is a stark warning about the deteriorating health of our environment. Through this festival, we aim to educate the public about its importance and inspire urgent action for its conservation.”

Currently, a small population of around 50 pygmy hogs is thriving in captivity within the Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary. This elusive creature, known for its unique nesting behavior and diminutive size, is an indicator species, reflecting the health of its grassland habitat.

Recognized as one of the world’s 12 most threatened animal species in 1984, the pygmy hog’s rediscovery in the 1970s brought global attention to the Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary.

This protected area, spanning 26.21 sq km, was established to safeguard the pygmy hog and the equally rare Hispid hare.