GUWAHATI: The Assam government has denied allegations of anomalies in 2022 rhino census at the Kaziranga national park.

The allegations of anomalies in the 2022 rhino census at the Kaziranga national park in Assam was made by RTI and wildlife activist – Rohit Choudhury.

The Assam government rejected the allegation while replying to a status report sought by the union ministry of environment forest and climate change.

Replying to a status report sought by the central government, Assam principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) MK Yadava termed the allegation as false.

“The allegations of Rohit Choudhury are found to be totally false,” said Assam PCCF MK Yadava stated in the reply.

Notably, the Assam government has “suitable action” against RTI activist Rohit Choudhury for ‘disrepute’ to the Kaziranga national park.