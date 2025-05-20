Assam: GMDA carries out demolition drive at OKD Institute

Guwahati: The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday began demolishing the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKD) building in Assam, as bulldozers and backhoe loaders moved onto the premises in Guwahati.

The action is part of the Assam government’s ongoing effort to expand the Silsako Beel into a functional floodwater reservoir to combat the city’s chronic flooding.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, present during the operation, clarified that this was not an eviction drive, citing the institute’s cooperation. “We’ve explained the importance of expanding Silsako to make Guwahati flood-resilient. OKD has supported the initiative, and we’ve assured them of alternative land for relocation,” he said.

The current phase of the drive will soon extend to other nearby structures, including the Cosmos Cooperative Bank, Ginger Hotel, a tennis court, and the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM).

The minister stated that the next demolition, targeting the Cosmos Cooperative Bank, is scheduled for May 30, with the aim to complete all demolitions before winter. Excavation work on the Beel will follow, enabling it to retain floodwater that can be diverted to the Brahmaputra River seen as a crucial flood mitigation measure.

When asked about compensation for affected residents, Mallabaruah claimed that most have received their dues. However, some pending cases are under review. “Genuine evictees who were left out will be compensated as per government norms,” he assured.

The demolition drive has faced sharp criticism from the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), which has opposed GMDA’s evictions since their inception in 2022. KMSS General Secretary Bidyut Saikia accused the government of “selective demolition,” claiming that properties belonging to the wealthy, such as Himatsingka’s Ideal Hill View apartments, remain untouched. “Why are only the homes of the poor being targeted?” Saikia questioned.

Tuesday’s demolition comes on the heels of the Centre’s sanction of Rs 213 crore in April for the rejuvenation and bioremediation of the Silsako Beel. Despite earlier promises from the Assam government in September 2024 offering compensation packages ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh depending on the type of house many displaced families continue to await relief.

As the GMDA pushes forward with its ambitious flood management project, questions remain over fairness, compensation, and the long-term impacts on Guwahati’s displaced communities.