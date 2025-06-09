Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) in Guwahati, Assam, has taken a significant stride in bridging the gap between academia and industry.

The university announced this by appointing two distinguished professionals as Professors of Practice (honorary) for a one-year term.

This strategic initiative directly aligns with the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) guidelines. These guidelines advocate for integrating accomplished industry leaders into higher education institutions.

GCU stated in its official release that these new appointments aim to provide students with invaluable real-world insights and practical knowledge. This directly fulfills a key objective of the National Education Policy 2020.

The newly appointed Professors of Practice are: Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Executive Director of Aaranyak and a renowned conservation biologist, and Bibhu Bhuyan, former Managing Director of Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL).

It stated that Bibhab Kumar Talukdar brings over three decades of invaluable experience in wildlife research and conservation. As the founder and Executive Director of Aaranyak and Chair of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group, Talukdar has been instrumental in shaping biodiversity protection policies. This includes his significant contributions at both the national and international levels. His expertise will offer GCU students unique perspectives on environmental policy-making and conservation leadership.

The release noted that Bibhu Bhuyan, with his extensive leadership background from Assam’s energy sector. He is a prominent figure in regional infrastructure and power generation. His insights will provide students with a crucial understanding of the energy industry’s practices and challenges.

As Professors of Practice, Talukdar and Bhuyan will play a crucial role in enriching GCU’s academic environment. Their responsibilities will include participating in curriculum design, delivering engaging lectures, mentoring students, fostering innovation, and collaborating with industry partners.

The release added that GCU’s decision represents a significant step towards integrating practical knowledge and skill-based education into higher learning. This move directly supports the UGC’s vision for a more industry-relevant academic landscape.