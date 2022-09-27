Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday upheld life sentence of now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-R) chief Ranjan Daimary in the 2008 serial bomb blasts case.

At least 88 people were killed and 540 others were injured in series of blasts triggered by proscribed tribal insurgent group NDFB in Assam’s Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta districts on October 30, 2008.

Earlier in 2019, a special CBI court in Guwahati sentenced Ranjan Daimary to life imprisonment.

The CBI court had convicted 14 accused including Daimary in the case on January 28, 2019 under various sections of the IPC.

In 2020, Daimary was released from Guwahati Central Jail to take part in the peace talks with the Centre.

He was granted interim bail by Gauhati High Court for four weeks as Assam government did not oppose his bail plea in the court.