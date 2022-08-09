Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court in a significant judgement has directed the Assam Government to pay the Home Guards duty allowance at rates to the minimum pay to which the police personnel of the State are entitled.

The court acting on a writ petition has asked the state government to complete the exercise within a period of 3 (three) months from the receipt of a certified copy of the order.

The petitioners’ advocate H Gupta contended that 23 States in India have already implemented the decision of the Supreme Court in Grah Rakshak, Home Guards Welfare Association (supra) as of date, however, the State of Assam has not implemented the same.

The order passed on August 8 by a single bench of Justice Michael Zothankhuma stated that in view of the judgement of the Apex Court in Grah Rakshak, Home Guards Welfare Association (supra) the State Government is directed to pay the Home Guards duty allowance at such rates, a total of which 30 days (a month) comes to the minimum pay to which the police personnel of the State are entitled to.

Pertinently, in the said judgment, the apex court had noted that as the Home Guards are empowered with the power of police personnel at the time of their duty, the State Government should pay them the duty allowance at such rates, which is equivalent to the minimum 30 days pay of police personnel.