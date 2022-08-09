Guwahati: A woman in Kamrup’s Chhaygaon allegedly stabbed her mother-in-law and their maid’s mother to death with a machete on Tuesday.

She also tried to attack other members of the family with the same machete.

Along with the deceased, another woman is severely injured and is currently undergoing treatment. They are all residents of the Bamunigaon area.

The woman took the step owing to a possible family dispute as per the police but it is yet to be officially stated.

The accused was arrested following the intervention of neighbours.

She was identified as Uttara Boro while the deceased were identified as Sushila Boro (mother-in-law) and Prathibha Rabha.

While Rabha died on the spot, Sushila died while on her way to the hospital.

After she had killed the women, Uttara tried to flee throwing the murder weapon into a pond. The villagers nabbed her and handed her to the police.

The police have initiated an investigation.