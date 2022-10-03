Guwahati: Karendra Basumatary, former MLA from Assam’s Mazbat constituency, passed away on Monday. He was 71.

Basumatary was not keeping good health for some time. He passed away at his residence at Rowta in Udalguri district on Monday evening.

Basumatary resigned from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in 2020 to join United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

Basumatary, who was also a former president of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and ex-chairman of Bodo People’s Action Committee (BPAC), joined the UPPL ahead the general elections of the BTC.

He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1991 from Panery constituency.

Basumatary was elected for two consecutive terms in 2001 and 2006 on BPF ticket from the Mazbat Assembly constituency.

BTC chief Pramod Boro expressed condolences over the demise of the former MLA.

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Ex MLA & Ex President of ABSU Karendra Basumatary today.



My heartfelt condolences to his family in their hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace.



He will be remembered for his immense contribution to the Bodo community. pic.twitter.com/2FCwWvfkVM — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) October 3, 2022

