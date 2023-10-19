Guwahati: Sleuths of The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam Police arrested the In-charge Principal of the Food Craft Institute in Nagaon district on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.

The accused, Jalen Baishya, had demanded a bribe from a complainant for releasing a payment for the supply of consumable items to the institute.

The complainant approached the Directorate after Baishya insisted that he had to pay at least Rs 2,000 to get his bills cleared.

A trap was laid by the officials on Thursday, and Baishya was caught red-handed in the presence of independent witnesses.

The money was recovered from his possession and seized after due procedure.

A case has been registered against Baishya under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.