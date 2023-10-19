DIMAPUR: The State Education Achievement Survey (SEAS), in compliance with the recent directive from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), will assess the learning levels of students in classes 3, 6, and 9 in 1643 schools across Nagaland for the year 2023 from November 3.

The 1643 schools to be surveyed comprise 805 government schools, 800 private schools and 38 central schools across Nagaland.

The survey will involve 36,833 students and engage 1843 field investigators across Nagaland.

In preparation for this vital exercise, orientations for the district nodal officers, block coordinators and field investigators assigned to the SEAS will be conducted in a phased manner during October.

Also read: Nagaland CM asks NHIDCL to complete Dimapur-Kohima NH before Hornbill Fest

In connection with the survey, a one-day training session for Kohima district education office, District Mission Authority and District Institute of Education and Training will be organised at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima on October 20.

The Nagaland school education department directed all concerned that adequate arrangements be made to ensure that the classes in the 1643 sample schools mentioned are not engaged in any other activities on November 3.

All stakeholders associated with the SEAS such as the directorate of school education, State Council of Educational Research and Training, Nagaland Board of School Education and Samagra Shiksha have been directed to make the necessary preparations to ensure the successful execution of this survey in the state.