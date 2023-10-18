Guwahati: The police in Nagaon, Assam arrested a person and seized three cars from the Bajiagaon area in the district filled with 32 cows in total.

As per police sources, they had input about a few stolen cattle being kept at a house in Bajiagaon near the Samaguri area.

The cattle, of which many were cows were supposed to be smuggled in the three passenger cars to outside the state.

On raiding the house belonging to one person identified as Wahidur Rahman, the police found three vehicles.

On checking the vehicles, the police found that the cattle which were reportedly stolen had been cramped into the cars.

The cows were forcefully “packed” in the cars meant for passenger transport.

On further investigation, one person was found to be involved directly with the smuggling act, the police said.

The person, namely Mujibur Rahman was immediately arrested and the vehicles were impounded.

The vehicles impounded were namely a Mahindra TUV300, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and a Renault Triber.

The cattle were recovered and kept in a safe place for further proceedings.

The police said that further investigation regarding the operation has been initiated.