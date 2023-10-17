GUWAHATI: Amid controversy over the creation of “beneficiaries” across Assam, the state government on Tuesday announced a Rs 10,000 grant-in-aid to each puja committee during the Durga Puja Festival, which will begin on October 21.

“The cabinet today gave its nod for providing Rs 10,000 to each Durga puja committee of three years old in Assam. A total of 6,953 puja committees will be given such grants,” PHE and Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

“This grant will be given with a request to stop the collection of donations in the name of puja during these days,” Baruah said.

The decision was taken even as the government made a new rule this year in which every Durga Puja committee will have to pay Rs 300 for Durga Puja and Rs 100 for idol immersion.

Puja committees will be permitted to conduct or immerse the puja only after making this payment through treasury challans.