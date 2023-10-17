Guwahati: The Commissioner of Police of Guwahati, Diganta Barah said on Monday that the prime accused in the murder of Anjan Nath is Sourabh Goenka.

In a media briefing, the commissioner said, “The incident had taken place on October 12. In the ensuing investigation, we detained six people and interrogated them after which the entire incident became clear. Sourabh Goenka is the main accused behind the killing of Anjan Nath.”

Gitashree who claimed to be the wife of the deceased Anjan Nath was already twice divorced and has a six-year-old daughter from her second marriage. The child is presently in Tripura.

Gitashree was staying with her parents in Guwahati and was working in a massage parlour.

She came in contact with Nath about four years ago, however, the family of Gitashree were not interested in this relationship.

Barah said,”Gitashree was employed at a massage parlour called — Maya. That is where Gitashri met Sourabh Goenka. Soon, Gitashri and Sourabh fostered a romantic relationship between them. With the help of his aide Aravinda Roy, Goenka tried to get rid of Anjan Nath through witchcraft and black magic. On the other hand, his other accomplice helped Goenka in procuring the murder weapon, that is, the pistol from Bihar. Two days before the murder, Goenka had planned out the entire thing”

On the day of the murder, Nath had gone to Chhaygaon. Gitashree knew all the movement of Nath and she in turn informed everything to Goenka. The shooters arrived in a Yamaha motorcycle. While Anjan was waiting beside the Ganesh temple at Koinadhora, the assailants arrived and shot at him. After the shooting, the assailants went and disposed of the weapon at the Bharalu River.

The commissioner also said that it was Goenka who shot Nath after parking his bike next to him.

“After committing the murder, Sourabh Goenka went to Aravinda Roy’s place where he hid himself and also switched off his phone. He also kept his Honda City car there. Sourabh Goenka is a manager at a dry fruits store. Also, the relationship between the parents of both Anjan and Gitashri was not good,” he added.