Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) commemorated its inaugural Foundation Day on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s rich history.

The day was filled with festivities, reflecting on GCU’s remarkable journey and setting the stage for a promising future.

GCU’s roots trace back to the establishment of the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT) in 2006, followed by the inception of the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2007, the first private-sector pharmaceutical institute in Northeast India.

These institutions, under the patronage of the Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Society, paved the way for the thriving academic community that is GCU today.

The event commenced with a welcome address by president of SSAS, Jasodaranjan Das, extending warm greetings to all attendees.

The gathering was further honored by the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kandarpa Das, who eloquently highlighted the institution’s academic advancements, research initiatives, and community contributions.

To commemorate this significant milestone, a special Foundation Day Lecture was organized, featuring the esteemed presence of Prof. Gautam Barua, the Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT – Guwahati), and the Former Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT – Guwahati). Prof. Barua delivered an insightful lecture on the fascinating topic of generative AI, captivating the audience.

The celebrations began with a flag hoisting ceremony in the morning, followed by a symbolic tree plantation drive.

A vibrant cultural rally, reflecting the diverse cultures of India and the Northeast, captivated the spectators, with the spirited participation of students, faculty, and staff members.

The festivities continued with an array of engaging games planned for the afternoon session, adding an element of excitement and camaraderie to the special day.

Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) embraced this milestone with pride, reflecting on its remarkable journey and setting the stage for a promising future.

The day’s events showcased the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, community engagement, and cultural diversity, embodying the spirit of GCU.