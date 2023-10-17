Guwahati: Tourist cab operators in Assam have expressed concerns about the high parking fees at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and competition from private self-drive rental car companies.

They under the Seven State Tourist Cab Operators’ Union have reached out to the state transport minister for a resolution.

In the memorandum to Transport Minister Parimal Suklabadya, the union stated that LGBI airport authorities earlier collected Rs 100 from each ride after cabs pick up passengers or tourists and leave the airport premises as parking fees.

They have now alleged that the authorities for the past few days have been charging Rs 300 to 800 from the cabs if they cross the time limit of 10 minutes.

The union stated that his high fee is a major problem for the cab drivers, as it is not possible to drop off passengers and collect money for the rides within 10 minutes.

The union further added that private companies that are now offering self-drive rental cars are also a major concern for the cab operators.

With the companies providing self-drive vehicles to tourists, the cab owners as well as drivers are not able to make proper earnings even in the vacation season.

Meeting the minister, the union urged him to stop the parking high parking fee at the LGBI Airport.

They also urged him to stop private companies from providing cars on lease to travellers and tourists