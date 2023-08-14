GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Monday (August 14) with two more people losing their lives and over 65,000 people still being affected due to the deluge.

A total of 316 villages across eight districts of Assam: Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kokrajhar and Sonitpur are still reeling under flood waters.

Both the fresh deaths due to drowning were reported from the Sonitpur district of Assam, taking the total number of deaths in floods this year to 14.

The flood situation has however improved marginally in some districts as the major rivers showed a receding trend though rivers Brahmaputra, Beki and Disang continues to flow above the danger mark at Barpeta, Sivasagar, Tezpur and Jorhat districts of Assam.

Dhemaji continues to be the worst flood-affected district of Assam where 31,087 people are still suffering, followed by Sivasagar with 29,383 people still facing severe difficulties due to the floods.

The district authorities have set up 27 relief camps across the affected districts where as many as 1329 people are being provided shelter.

Relief materials are being distributed to the flood-affected people through 20 relief distribution centres.

The flood waters inundated over 5743 hectares of cropland across the affected districts of Assam.

The floods have also affected a total of 22,889 domestic animals and poultry, besides damaging hundreds of houses, roads, bridges, culverts, irrigation canals and embankments.