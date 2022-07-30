Guwahati: The Assam Floods have improved a lot with no new river being above the danger level and only 2569 people being affected by it.

As per the ASDMA, till Saturday only 2569 people were affected by the floods across three districts.

Of the three districts, three revenue circles and 12 villages are still battling the floods.

Two relief camps are still housing 76 inmates while all relief distribution centres have been closed.

There was no new death report in the state related to the floods.

On Saturday, 700 animals were too reported to have been impacted by the floods.

So far as per the ASDMA, the situation is under control. The situation is constantly being monitored.