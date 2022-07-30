Guwahati: A mother of three committed suicide in Dhubri’s Golakganj on Saturday.

The woman identified as Fazlima Khatun was found hanging from the ceiling.

Also Read: Assam: Couple arrested for torturing minor domestic help in Golaghat

However, some have questioned if the incident was a suicide or a preplanned murder.

The woman’s family has alleged that she was murdered and tortured by her in-laws.

Also Read: Assam: Brahmaputra mail hits bull, railway traffic disrupted for hours

The husband’s family denied the allegations and claimed that she committed suicide but they do not know the reason.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.