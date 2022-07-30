GUWAHATI: Railway traffic got disrupted for at least 10 hours after the overhead equipment (OHE) on Delhi-Howrah rail line broke.

The OHE broke after the Brahmaputra Mail hit a bull.

This was informed by a senior Railway official on Saturday.

The incident took place when the train was on its way to Delhi from Dibrugarh in Assam.

The train hit a bull near the Bharwari railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the incident, all trains up-line were halted.

A railway team from Prayagraj (Allahabad) reach the accident spot and repaired the line.

Following the incident, several other major trains – the Lichchavi Express, Mahabodhi Express and Purushottam Express – were stopped at previous stations.

No one was hurt in the incident, the railway official informed.