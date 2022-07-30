Guwahati: The Assam police has launched an anti-corruption action helpline number to curb graft in the state.

Assam Police has urged citizens of the state to report any kind of monetary demands made by government employees.

Special Director General of Police (DGP) Law and Order, GP Singh on Friday asked the citizens to report to the police on the helpline number on demand made by government employees paying money.

The helpline numbers are– 0361-2462295 and 1800-3453767.

Please give specific information of demand made by a government employee before giving money. This would allow us to lay trap and catch them red-handed. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 29, 2022

