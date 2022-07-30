Guwahati: The Assam Police has arrested a couple for allegedly torturing a minor whom they had engaged as domestic help at their house in Golaghat.

The couple arrested for the alleged torturing were identified as Nirupam Das and Pinky Saikia. They were arrested from Moran following a brief search.

As per reports, the couple was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the minor’s family.

The family alleged that she was being tortured physically and mentally by the couple.

The victim had told her family that the couple had been torturing her for the past four months.

However, the woman had denied the allegations claiming that they were being framed.

An investigation into the entire matter has been launched by the police.