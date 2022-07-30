Guwahati: In a latest interview with the Times of India, the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) chairman, Arabinda Rajkhowa has said that the organisation expects a deal on or before August 15 this year.

Rajkhowa said that the government is still to decide on the final announcement of the topic as there seems to be a competition on who will take the credit.

He further told the Times of India that the ball is now in their (government’s) court.

He added that the talks resumed after two years and the pro-talks leaders did visited Delhi this time. A few rounds of the talks took place in Assam with the current interlocutor AK Mishra (former special director of the Intelligence Bureau).

While all the core issues and demands have already been discussed with the previous representatives of the government, Rajkhowa said that the only thing that now remains is to sign the final agreement.

He said, “We just want that indigenous people of Assam get their rights and their rights are protected. If that is ensured, we are ready to sign an accord or agreement.”

He informed that if they see any “dilly-dallying or uncertainty on the issues” they will not sign it.

He further added that if the agreement is not signed, then they will leave the matter to the next generation who will take it forward.

“We believe we have done enough. So many of our colleagues have sacrificed their lives for the cause of Assam. When the next generation will realise this and face the same problems that we have been highlighting, they will decide what is to be done”, he added.

He also claimed that the government seemed to be serious about coming to a final agreement and both the parties were hopeful about it.