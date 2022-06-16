All educational institutes, including schools and colleges, in Guwahati and nearby areas falling under the jurisdiction of Kamrup-Metro district of Assam will remain closed on June 17 (Friday).

This was informed by the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam on Thursday evening.

However, institutes will be allowed to open if any exams had been scheduled for Friday (June 17).

“In view of the prediction by IMD of incessant rains in Kamrup Metropolitan District tomorrow, all educational institutions (Govt. & Private both) to be closed down for tomorrow (17.6.2022) with exception of conduct of examinations which have been already scheduled,” the the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam tweeted.

A similar notification was issued by the administration of adjoining Kamrup district.

Schools falling under the revenue circles of North Guwahati, Hajo, Kamalpur, Rangia and Kayan in Kamrup district of Assam will remain closed on June 17 and 18.

As per the order, all schools – both government-run and private – will remain closed on June 17 and 18.

This decision was taken by the Kamrup district administration in Assam following weather forecast by the Indian meteorological department (IMD), warning incessant rainfall on June 17 and 18.

Notably, the flood situation in Assam has remained grim following heavy rainfall over the past one week.