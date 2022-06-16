Schools falling under the revenue circles of North Guwahati, Hajo, Kamalpur, Rangia and Kayan in Kamrup district of Assam will remain closed on June 17 and 18.

This was informed by the Kamrup district administration in Assam via an order on Thursday (June 16).

As per the order, all schools – both government-run and private – will remain closed on June 17 and 18.

This decision was taken by the Kamrup district administration in Assam following weather forecast by the Indian meteorological department (IMD), warning incessant rainfall on June 17 and 18.

Also read: Assam | Photos & videos: Guwahati continues to battle floods, landslides

However, the schools will be allowed to open if any scheduled exams had been scheduled on June 17 and 18.

Notably, the flood situation in Assam has remained grim following heavy rainfall over the past one week.