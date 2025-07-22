Assam: Erosion near CM Secretariat in Dibrugarh sparks concerns among locals

Dibrugarh: Erosion has been reported at Maijan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, near the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, raising concern among local residents.

According to local sources, the erosion began on Monday night. Approximately 15 feet of land has been lost to the Brahmaputra River since then. Residents said the situation is recurring and continues to impact the area each year.

“We are witnessing fresh erosion since last night. Around 15 feet of land has already been eroded. This has become a regular issue, and we are worried,” a resident said.

Locals stated that large tracts of land have been lost over the years and no long-term measures have been taken so far to address the problem.

The district administration has initiated steps to manage the situation. Officials from the Water Resources Department visited the site and carried out immediate measures to prevent further erosion.

Residents pointed out that geo-bags placed earlier as protective measures have been washed away in several places, and emphasized the need for a permanent solution.

It is noteworthy that the earthquake of August 15, 1950, which measured 8.7 on the Richter scale, altered the course of the Brahmaputra River.

The riverbed in the Dibrugarh region was raised significantly, and since then, the river often flows above the ground level of the town. This has continued to pose a risk of erosion and flooding during the monsoon season.