Politics over language and cultural imposition have spelt doom for Assam, pitting communities against one another, and even leaving it truncated. The growth of separate identity among various ethnic groups and tribal sub-nationalism can all be attributed to this phenomenon. However, while much water has flowed down the Brahmaputra, a handful of individuals and groups unfortunately don’t seem to have learnt any lesson from history.

Actually, in a culturally, ethnically and linguistically diverse State such as Assam, seeking a homogenous identity is nothing short of imprudence. For instance, a Rengma from Karbi Anglong or a Zeme Naga from Dima Hasao or Khasi Pnar from Hailakandi can’t be expected to understand Axomiya language, leave alone speak. And they can’t be blamed for this.

For, historically, barring the Brahmaputra valley, Axomiya was never spoken in the hills of Jaintia-Khasi Hills (now Meghalaya), Lushai Hills (now Mizoram), Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, and Barak Valley and Dhubri-Goalpara (all of which were part of East Bengal). Understandably, given the history and sensitivities involved, even the Government of Assam has recognised four languages for official use – Axomiya, Bengali, Bodo and English.

However, these agents of sub-nationalism would have none of these in their single-minded pursuit of “one State, one language and one culture” agenda, which runs contrary to the “Bor Axom” envisioned by the “Bard of Assam”, Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Of course, this is not to denigrate Axomiya language. But, insistence by a few that everyone speak only in that language isn’t quite in keeping with the great Axomiya tradition of plurality and runs counter to the Government policy too.

A vast majority of the people have since moved away from such a parochial mindset. But, to draw sustenance and keep themselves relevant, a few individuals and groups seem determined to keep raking up the issue of language for driving a wedge among the people on linguistic grounds, thereby creating bad blood among communities.

The unsavoury incidents at a few locations in Upper Assam during the recent Durga Puja celebrations are reflective of such a regressive mindset. The manner in which banners of some puja pandals reportedly written in Bengali were torn down and organisers threatened by members of certain organisations definitely doesn’t bode well. The foundation of Axomiya language isn’t so weak that its edifice would simply crumble just because someone had put up a signboard in Bengali, or in any other non-native language.

Further, as a natural corollary and by the same logic, wouldn’t the locals in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Germany or UAE, etc, be justified if they forced the Axomiya diaspora living there to write their banners only in Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, German or Arabic respectively during Bihu celebrations? Would the jatiyatabadis support such a move? Also, taking this logic further, wouldn’t a Bodo or Karbi or Dimasa also be justified to insist that a non-native speak/write only in their language in BTR, Karbi Anglong or Dima Hasao respectively? Hence, such a parochial mindset could boomerang, pushing the State once again perilously on the brink.

Actually, implicit in the imposition of any language is the outlook that it was best preserved and strengthened by expecting a non-native speaker to speak it, which is fundamentally flawed. If any community wants to uphold its language and culture, then initiation by members of the community should begin early in life.

No mother language can be expected to flourish without its native speakers taking pride and using it profusely, which unfortunately seems to be the case in Assam. The cause of Axomiya language and literature is definitely not being served by many parents of native speakers taking pride in their children’s ability to communicate in English more fluently than in their mother language, nor by occasional defacing of signboards written in Bengali or Hindi.

Finally, singling out the Bengalis and spewing venom against the community too reflect the jatiyatabadis in poor light. No one holds any brief for the few odd Durga Puja organisers who had put up the signboards in Bengali, nor can there be any debate over patronising of Axomiya language in the State.

There’s also no denying the fact that it’s incumbent upon non-native speakers to adopt the language and culture of their place of domicile. However, targeting an entire community and blaming it for current plight of the native language isn’t fair nor justified, especially considering their immense contribution to the promotion of native language, literature and culture.

For the uninitiated, and to walk back in history, Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee (a Bengali) was instrumental in the introduction of Axomiya language in the Calcutta University. Perhaps unbeknownst to many, he had even come to Guwahati as a member of the Commission of the University of Calcutta in March 1918 to hold discussions in this regard with the educated individuals of Assam.

Similarly, his illustrious son Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee had advocated Axomiya as the medium of instruction in all government schools in Assam. Also, can anyone deny the contribution of the likes of Dr Amalendu Guha, Anima Guha or Pulak Banerjee to Axomiya literature, music and culture? There are countless such examples of Bengali individuals enriching the State in varied fields. Hence, calling out an entire community is unfair. Also, the Axomiya and Bengali communities have lived together in harmony and complemented each other for the past few centuries.

However, it’s important to bear in mind that the recent unfortunate incidents must be seen in isolation and isn’t any reflection of a parochial mindset of the Assamese community. In fact, nothing can be further from truth. For, if there was ever a society that was so open and accommodating, then it had to be the greater Axomiya samaj. It’s only a handful of miscreants who are out to sully this image by creating rifts within. It was about time such elements were reined in, in the interest of harmony, peace and progress, besides preventing further balkanisation of Assam.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not reflect the views of Northeast Now.

Anirban Choudhury is a senior journalist based in Guwahati. He may be reached at:anirbanchoudhury2000@yahoo.com