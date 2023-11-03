Dibrugarh: The premier medical institute Assam Medical College (AMC), Dibrugarh on Friday celebrated its 77th foundation day.

AMC principal cum-chief superintendent Sanjeeb Kakati hoisted the institute flag at the OPD complex.

An open session was held at the Dr John Berry White auditorium where the principal presented the annual report of the medical college.

Prizes were awarded to students for academic excellence.

In his address, AMC principal cum-cum-chief superintendent Sanjeeb Kakati recalled the glorious history of the medical college which began as the Berry White Medical School in 1900.

“Last year we celebrated the platinum jubilee of our institution. Today, we have celebrated the 77th foundation of AMC and we are very proud that the medical college has achieved many milestones since its inception,” Kakati said.

In his speech, Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Chancellor of Nagaland University spoke about the glorious history of AMC.

“AMC is one of the premier institutions of the country which has immensely contributed in the field of healthcare and education,” he said.

He lauded the role of Assam Medical College in the field of healthcare and medical education.

The AMC not only heralded the beginning of allopathic medical education in Assam but also paved the way for the establishment of Assam Medical College in 1947.

The medical college, which had been accorded full recognition by the Medical Council of India, has produced over 8,500 MBBS doctors and 3,000 specialists since its inception.

Other dignitaries present at the event were Dr Prasanta Dihingia, AMC superintendent, Bikram Kairi Dibrugarh DC, and Prasanta Phukan Dibrugarh MLA.