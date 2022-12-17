Guwahati: A petition was filed at the Gauhati High Court seeking the setting up of electrical/LPG crematoriums in Assam after which the HC has ordered authorities to make all endeavours to set them (electric/LPG crematoriums) up at all District Headquarters.

The petitioner Bijan Chakraborty filed it in person.

As per the order, the petitioner has appealed to the court to direct the authorities to set up electrical/LPG crematoriums in Assam and initiate steps to make the electrical/LPG crematoriums functional.

The points on the petition also added, “Initiate steps for awareness of the people about the eco-friendly benefits of the electrical/LPG crematoriums and to encourage them to use the same for funeral.”

It further appealed to the court to direct the authorities to disseminate information about the availability of ‘Green Cremation Pyres’ and its benefits in various media like TV, radio, newspaper etc. to motivate people in this regard.

Also Read: Assam: Manohari Gold Tea sold for Rs 1.15 lakh per kg

The order by the HC read, “Bijan Chakraborty, the petitioner-in-person has taken this Court through the factual matrix and has outlined the advantages of electric/LPG crematorium vis-a-vis traditional method of cremation.”

The petitioner-in-person cited a newspaper report published dated 12.11.2022, expressing the non-availability of electric crematoriums in Goalpara.

The order copy listed added, “The petitioner relied upon the averments made in the petition and asserted that as is found in other States of India, the State of Assam also owes a duty to protect the environment and safeguard the forest and wildlife as, according to Mr Bijan Chakraborty, the petitioner-in-person, because of the traditional method of cremation, ultimately trees are destroyed and damaged.”

D Saikia, Advocate General of Assam, submitted that the grievance ventilated by the petitioner has been taken into consideration by the respondent authorities and, relying upon the statements made on oath by the respondent (Directorate of Municipal Administration). The Advocate General submitted that the Director of Municipal Administration, Assam, will make endeavour to establish an electric/LPG crematorium at every District Headquarters of the State of Assam in a phased manner.

Also Read: Assam: NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Maoist activities case

The Advocate General also expressed that even though the electric crematorium facility is available at some places, the public at large, sometimes, for their own emotional reasons, prefers traditional method of cremation.

The order added, “Having heard the learned counsel for the parties, it is a matter of fact that in today’s scenario, where preservation of the environment is predominantly necessary, instead of the traditional method of cremation, electric/LPG crematorium would sub-serve the object of preservation of the environment, as the same would contribute to the endeavour of the State authorities in achieving the goal set up by the Constitution of India as regards the preservation of the environment in a better manner.”

“The respondent authorities shall make all endeavours to set up electric/LPG crematorium at all District Headquarters in the State of Assam, maybe in a phased manner but as expeditiously as possible”, the order added.