GUWAHATI: A specialty tea from Dibrugarh district in Assam has been sold for Rs 1.15 lakh per kg.

The speciality tea – ‘Manohari Gold Tea’ was sold at the said rate a private auction held on Friday.

The specialty tea from Dibrugarh district in Assam was sold at an auction held on private portal Tea Inntech.

This is the highest price fetched for tea at such auctions anywhere, Rajan Lohia of Manohari Tea Estate said.

One kilogramme of ‘Manohari Gold Tea’ from Dibrugarh district in Assam was bought by RK Tea Sales.

In December 2021, the ‘Manohari Gold Tea’ from Dibrugarh district in Assam was sold for Rs 99,999 per kg through Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC).

“Due to the cap of Rs 1 lakh per kg set by the Tea Board India at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), we had to sell this batch through private auction this year,” Lohia said.