GUWAHATI: The national investigation agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in a case related to Maoist activities in the state of Assam.

The supplementary charge sheet has been filed by the NIA against Samrat Chakraborty alias Nirman alias Nilkamal Sikdar, a resident of West Bengal.

Chakraborty has been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA informed.

The NIA stated that investigations by the agency have established that the accused was an active member of the CPI-Maoist.

“He was part of the conspiracy hatched by the CPI(Maoist) leadership to expand its organisational set-up and operational base in Assam,” the NIA said.

It added: “He stayed at various hideouts in Cachar district of Assam with the intention to expand and strengthen the CPI(Maoist) organisation and worked as a link between the leadership of CPI(Maoist) organisation in different regions.”