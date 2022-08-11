DIBRUGARH: In order to provide designated places to street vendors, the Dibrugarh Municipal Board has notified 28 designated vending zones in Dibrugarh town.

The designated vending zones on 11 prominent roads of the town have been notified in pursuance of the provisions of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, for providing adequate livelihood opportunities to street vendors, and also streamline traffic.

The street vendors will not be allowed to occupy the footpath so that it remains open for public access. The street vendors would also be required to abide by the restrictions on the use of Single Use Plastic and would be responsible for maintaining cleanliness.

The 28 vending zones have been identified on 11 roads namely the RKB Road, Khalihamari Road, Mancotta Road, Tarun Ram Phookan Road, AT Road, Graham Bazar – Shani Mandir Road, Graham Bazar – Jain Mandir Road, Graham Bazar – Paltan Bazar Road, Paltan Bazar – Loharpatty Road, Paltan Bazar – Seujpur Road, Paltan Bazar – AMCH Road, Shantipara area and Shantipara – Guard Quarter Road.

“All street vendors availing the vending zones will have to get themselves registered with Dibrugarh Municipal Board and possess identity cards issued by the authority. The street vendors must abide by the traffic rules and regulations and must maintain swachhata (cleanliness)”, DMB Chairman Saikat Patra said.

He added, ” As per Section 8 of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the vendors may be required to pay a minimum vending fee to the Dibrugarh Municipal Board, which will be notified in due course.”

He said, “We have also notified some parking areas, where parking will be done. We are a new board and our all ward commissioners are working hard to make Dibrugarh a clean and green city,”.

When asked about encroachment near the DTP drain, the DMB chairman replied that they are taking the encroachment matter “seriously” and very soon they will take a drive to clear encroachment areas.

While interacting with media persons, DMB vice chairman Ujjal Phukan said they have divided Dibrugarh into three parts for the collection of taxes.

“We have divided it into principal roads, main roads and other roads. On the principal roads, the taxes will be higher compared to the main and other roads. This instruction has come from Guwahati and as per the notification, we have divided Dibrugarh into three parts for tax collection”, he added.