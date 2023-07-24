DIBRUGARH: The Diocese of Dibrugarh, Assam expressed deep concern about the horrific incident in Manipur, where two women were paraded naked by a mob.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Diocese called upon everyone to exercise restraint and maintain peace in the state to prevent any repetition of such heinous incidents in the future.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur. The Diocese expresses its profound concern over these incidents, which have tarnished humanitarian ethics to their core”, Bishop of Dibrugarh, Reverend Albert said.

He added, ” We categorically condemn gender-based violence and humiliation, as they have far-reaching consequences on the victims’ physical and psychological well-being. Moreover, we strongly denounce the inaction of the state police and administration in bringing the culprits to book.”

“May God grant complete healing to those injured in the violence. During these challenging times, we call upon all to remain calm and respect one another’s rights and freedoms to maintain peace in the state, ensuring that no such gruesome incident occurs again,” stated Reverend Albert Hemrom.

Violence in Manipur started in May and it has been two months that the clashes have continued.

Several murders, as well as rapes, have been reported from the state in these past two months.

While security forces have been deployed in the state to control the situation, the violence has continued to spread.