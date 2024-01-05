Guwahati: A horrific head-on collision between a bus and a coal-laden truck on NH-37 near Dergaon in Assam‘s Golaghat district on Wednesday morning has exposed the glaring reality of rampant illegal coal mining and transportation, despite Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma‘s repeated claims of cracking down on the practice.

The accident claimed 12 lives and left 31 injured, raising serious questions about the government’s effectiveness in curbing illegal activities that endanger public safety.

The truck ( AS01PC-0648), carrying coal from Jharnabasiti under Ledo police station in Tinsukia district, belonged to Abdul Barik and was driven by one Jamir Ali.

Notably, the police feigned ignorance about the coal’s origin, hinting at its illegal extraction and transport.

This incident stands as a stark rebuttal to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s December 2021 statement in the Assembly, where he asserted the government’s firm stance against illegal coal trade.

He had claimed complete control over the sector, highlighting the allotment of 35,000 MT of coal extraction in Dima Hasao to private companies through tendering, generating revenue for the district’s development.

However, the voices of dissent are growing louder. Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) general secretary Bidyut Saikia strongly condemned the government’s inaction, alleging collusion between a section of officials, politicians, and the coal mafia.

He pointed towards Margherita and Ledo in Tinsukia as hotspots for illegal mining and transportation, facilitated by powerful figures.

The deafening silence from the Chief Minister regarding the truck’s origin and destination has further fueled public outrage.

Bhaben Choudhury, convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Assam unit, demanded transparency, stating, “The people of Assam deserve to know where the overloaded truck came from, who bought the coal, and where it was heading. If there is no coal syndicate, as the CM claims, then where did this coal-laden truck magically appear?”

Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi echoed these sentiments, posing a series of pointed questions: “Where did the truck come from? Who owns it? Where was it going? And under whose patronage was the coal transported?”

He emphasized the need for answers and accountability, stating, “These are not mere questions; they are a demand for justice for the lives lost due to someone’s negligence. The Chief Minister owes the people of Assam an explanation.”