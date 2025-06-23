Imphal: A leader of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol (AT) has been arrested in connection with the murder of a differently abled man in Imphal West district of Manipur, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Longjam Khaba Singh (35), a resident of Yumnam Huidrom Thiyam Leishangkhong, was arrested on Sunday from Mongsangei Makha Leikai Arubam Leikai near Puthiba Laibung Complex.

Police said Singh is the main accused in the murder of Md Chesam Abdul Kadir, a resident of Paobitek Mayai Leikai, who went missing around midnight on June 11. His body was later found buried at Samurou Naorem in Imphal West district.

The body was exhumed on June 17 in the presence of an executive magistrate, a forensic team, and the victim’s family members.

A total of ten people have been arrested in the case so far, including seven members of Arambai Tenggol, the police statement added.

The incident has led to protests and condemnation from various Muslim organisations in the Imphal Valley. A criminal case is under investigation.