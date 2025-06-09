Guwahati: A volatile situation erupted in Manipur on Monday as supporters of a shutdown enforced by the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol allegedly assaulted an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and his escort from Bishnupur district.

The incident, which occurred at Nambol Thongkha, Bishnupur, stressed escalating tensions across Manipur’s valley districts following the recent arrest of a key Arambai Tenggol leader by the CBI.

The assaulted officer, identified as Additional SP Wangkhomba Okramcha, was on patrol along Tiddim Road (NH-150) with the district SP to assess the law-and-order situation amidst the 10-day total shutdown. As their convoy reached Nambol Thongkha, a group of protestors reportedly blocked the road and began pelting stones and using slingshots against the security team.

“In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the additional SP stepped out of his vehicle to speak with the crowd,” a police officer stated anonymously.

“However, the situation quickly turned violent as the protesters assaulted him and one of his escorts, leading to a scuffle.” The ASP reportedly fell to the ground during the confrontation, and his escort sustained a head injury, possibly from a stone.

To disperse the aggressive crowd, police resorted to firing tear gas shells, mock bombs, and live rounds. Authorities have registered a case and are actively working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the assault.

The arrest of five Arambai Tengol volunteers triggered the widespread shutdown, enforced since Saturday across valley districts including Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested one of its leaders, Asem Kanan, at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, on Sunday.

Since these arrests, protesters have barricaded major roads across the affected districts with burnt tyres, wooden planks, and debris, severely disrupting normal traffic and daily life. Protests and demonstrations have intensified, reflecting deep-seated public discontent.

Amidst initial reports of weapons being snatched during the chaotic incident, police clarified that a service weapon might have inadvertently fallen from its holster. Subsequently, a local women’s group from Nambol recovered and returned it to the Nambol police station.

This incident underscores the fragile security situation in Manipur, with ongoing protests and confrontations between security forces and local groups posing significant challenges to law and order.