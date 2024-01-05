Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G), in association with the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar (IIT-Ropar), and the Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Centre is organising the Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Conclave (ERDC) Guwahati 2024, from January 2 to January 5, 2024, at the IIT-G campus.

ERDC Guwahati 2024 is set to play a pivotal role in fostering rural development through the establishment of rural entrepreneurship projects.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria graced the inaugural session with his esteemed presence.

During his address, Governor Kataria said, “Empowering our nation through skill development is essential to build confidence and upliftment of our people. Recognising the abundant talent and brilliance within our people, we should be vocal about the local initiative.

The untapped manpower in the Northeast holds the key to increased production and economic growth. By fostering skilled communities in our villages and changing the mindset, we lay the foundation for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”

The conclave included multiple conferences on the need for entrepreneurship development at schools for the school principals, gram panchayat representatives, college principals and directors and the students.

It was designed to create a platform to bring all the stakeholders so that a change can be brought for the development and transformation of the country.

Speaking during the event, Assam Minister of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, Jayanta Malla Baruah, said, ”Rural population is our biggest strength. We need to transform the mindset by empowering rural youth through skill education and transforming job seekers into job creators. The establishment of a skill university in Assam, training 10,000 students, reflects our commitment to rural development and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu highlighted the importance of such platforms, where entrepreneurship and rural development can merge and promote.

During the event, notable dignitaries in attendance included CBSE Regional Officer, Guwahati, Lakhan Lal Meena, Head of ERDC, Chetan Sahore and President of Vidya Bharti Assam, Dibyajyoti Mahanta, among others.

Speaking during his welcome address, Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT-G, said, “IIT Guwahati envisions a vibrant Northeast, thriving on entrepreneurship and rural development. Our commitment is to empower young farmers and students, fulfilling our social responsibility to uplift the nation and work towards a ‘Viksit Bharat.’ Through initiatives like research parks and incubation centres, we aim to make India the most innovative country by encouraging a focus on basic science among our students.”

During the concluding session of the event, students from IIT-G and school students took a pledge to be ‘job creators’ instead of ‘job seekers.’

ERDC 2024 aims for the formation of actionable plans that promise a sustainable impact. The conclave provided networking opportunities for the participants with successful entrepreneurs and stakeholders enhancing collaboration, and setting the stage for future initiatives.

The event showcased a commitment to building supportive ecosystems for entrepreneurship at the grassroots level, reinforcing IIT-G’s dedication to driving positive change in rural communities.