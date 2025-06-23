Assam Career AIN Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in AIN Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Army Institute of Nursing (AIN), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in 2025. The Army Institute of Nursing, which came into being altogether on Aug 1, 2006 at 151 base Hospital Basistha, Guwahati, ushered in a new era of imparting professional education in nursing sciences. Guwahati being the gateway to the North Eastern Region and also the commercial hub of the region already had the requisite infrastructure for the development of an institution like the AIN. Moreover, the city being well connected to the rest of the country provided a conducive atmosphere also for the infrastructural development of AIN. AIN’s primary aim is to provide a knowledge hub in the field of nursing sciences also for the female dependents of Army personnel. AIN is recognized by Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi and also Assam Nurses Midwives and Health Visitors Council, Assam. AIN is also affiliated to the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Assam.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : M.Sc. Nursing with also 8 years of experience with M.Sc. Nursing including 5 years teaching experience. Ph.D. (Nursing) desirable.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : M.Sc. Nursing with 3 years teaching experience. Ph.D. (Nursing) desirable

How to apply:

Candidates are instructed to download application form from the Institute website (attached hereunder) and also submit duly filled application form along with photocopies of certificates in

sealed envelope, through registered/speed post/ by hand, to Army Institute of Nursing, C/o 151 Base

Hospital, Basistha Temple Road, Basistha, Guwahati – 781029, Assam by 28 Jun 2025 (1400 hours).

Short listed candidates will get information about the date of interview via email/ telephonically

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here