Guwahati: The Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of the West Siang Police in Arunachal Pradesh arrested two individuals during a late-night operation conducted on June 21.

The operation led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected heroin.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tahir Sheikh and Mofizul Hoque, both hailing from Sonapara village in Assam’s Dhubri district. At the time of their arrest, the duo was residing in the Kabu Massi area of West Siang district.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, ADS personnel launched a swift operation that culminated in the arrest of the suspects.

A case has been registered at the Aalo Police Station under Case No. 34/25, invoking Section 21(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!