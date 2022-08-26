GUWAHATI: Assam director general of police (DGP) – Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has stated that some counter-radicalisation measures have been initiated to tackle the growing network of jihadis in the state.

The Assam DGP added that several Muslim groups have also been taken into confidence, who in turn have pledged support in the crackdown on jihadi elements in the state.

“We have started to implement counter-radicalisation measures in the state. We are also in talks with several Muslim groups on the matter, who have pledged their support,” Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

He added that some unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of the madrassas that have been sprouting in Assam.

“Some people are taking advantage of the madrassas that have been sprouting across Assam,” Mahanta said.

The Assam DGP further informed that the “whole conspiracy” of creating trouble and disturbances in the state is being brewed outside Assam.

Also read: Assam: Madrassa teacher with jihadi link arrested

“The whole conspiracy is being brewed outside of Assam, mainly in Bangladesh. And, few Al-Qaeda affiliates are influencing people here and spreading radicalisation,” the Assam DGP added.

In recent times, at least 34 people, thus far, have been arrested by the Assam police for having direct or indirect links with jihadi organisations.

Meanwhile, the police in Assam have intensified its crackdown on the jihadi elements that have been trying to spread their network in the state.

The police in Goalpara district of Assam have arrested one more person with jihadi link from Bongaigaon district.

The arrested person has been identified as Hafizur Rahman Mufti.

Also read: BJP’s move to appease Pradyot Debbarma? RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat to meet Tripura royal family

Mufti is a teacher at a madrassa.

“Hafizur Rahman Mufti has links with AQIS/ABT (Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent/Ansarullah Bangla Team),” SP of Goalpara district of Assam – VV Rakesh Reddy said.

Notably, Mufti’s arrest is the fourth in connection with AQIS/ABT within a week, said SP of Goalpara district of Assam – VV Rakesh Reddy.