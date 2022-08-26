AGARTALA: In what is being seen and termed as appeasement politics by the ruling BJP in Tripura, RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat will arrive in Agartala to meet the Tripura royal family.

After landing at the MBB airport in Agartala, RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat will head straight to the Ujjayanta palace to meet Rajmata Bibhu Kumari Devi – mother of TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma.

This scheduled meeting between RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat and the Tripura royal family has triggered speculations that BJP is trying to appease Pradyot Debbarma, who has emerged as a thorn for the BJP in Tripura.

Earlier, the BJP made several attempts to win over Pradyot Debbarma by making many tempting offers, including a Rajya Sabha seat and central ministerial post.

But all went in vain.

Notably, BJP lost almost all of its bases in the hills and tribal dominated areas in Tripura, which comprises as many as 25 assembly seats in 60 members assembly, to Pradyot Debabarma’s TIPRA party in the TTAADC elections last year.

Moreover, senior BJP leader – Hansa Kumar Tripura along with 6000 of his supporters switched over to TIPRA party recently.

Meanwhile, TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma has clarified that the visit of the RSS chief to the palace was not political in nature.

Pradyot said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed his interest to see the royal chair and palace and to meet Rajmata.

“As a royal gesture, he was invited to the palace and he accepted the royal invitation – nothing beyond this,” TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma said.

He added: “Moreover, I have no meeting with him. Bhagwat’s visit to the palace and meeting Rajmata is simply courtesy.”

On the other hand, security has been beefed up at the Agartala MBB airport, Ujjayanta palace, and RSS state headquarters in view of the visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who enjoys ‘Z+’ security cover.