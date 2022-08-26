GOALPARA: The police in Assam have intensified its crackdown on the jihadi elements that have been trying to spread their network in the state.

The police in Goalpara district of Assam have arrested one more person with jihadi link from Bongaigaon district.

The arrested person has been identified as Hafizur Rahman Mufti.

Mufti is a teacher at a madrassa.

“Hafizur Rahman Mufti has links with AQIS/ABT (Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent/Ansarullah Bangla Team),” SP of Goalpara district of Assam – VV Rakesh Reddy said.

Mufti was arrested from Jogighopa area in Bongaigaon district of Assam.

Notably, Mufti’s arrest is the fourth in connection with AQIS/ABT within a week, said SP of Goalpara district of Assam – VV Rakesh Reddy.