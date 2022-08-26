GUWAHATI: The crime rate in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam – has dropped by at least 48 percent in the first half of the current year.

This was informed by commissioner of Guwahati police – Harmeet Singh.

However, the Guwahati police commissioner informed that there has been an increase in cases related to murder, NDPS act, UAPA and wildlife protection act.

Terming the development as a success, Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh said: “While policing has improved, public awareness has also grown gradually.”

Singh said murder cases have risen to 37 from 30 and those relating to NDPS Act to 151 from 128 during the same period last year.

Kidnapping cases went down to 237 this year from 360 last year, the Guwahati police chief added.

Other crimes like robbery, burglary, theft, extortion, automobile theft and cheating have also dropped ‘drastically’.