GUWAHATI: Chief ministers of Assam and Delhi – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arvind Kejriwal have once again taken pot-shots at each other on Twitter.

This time the issue that both the leaders have raked up is that of school education.

On Thursday (August 25), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP-led Assam government over its decision to merge schools that had zero pass percentage in class 10 exams this year with other schools.

“Closing schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said in a tweet.

Also read: Assam: Students protest against College Principal over alleged lewd gesture at girl student in Lakhimpur

Furthermore, the Delhi CM advised the Assam government to adopt the Delhi education model for improving the state’s education system.

Reacting to the Delhi CM’s statement, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Delhi CM for “commenting on something without any homework”.

The Assam CM wrote, “Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji – As usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below. How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs?”

Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji – As usual you commented on something without any homework!



Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below.



How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs? https://t.co/PTV7bO4GKL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2022

Also read: Assam: Fisherman killed in BSF firing along India-Bangladesh border

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit back at the Assam chief minister telling him that both the leaders should visit each other’s states and learn about the education system being implemented there.

“I am ready to visit Assam. Tell me, when should I come? …You too should visit Delhi and see our school education model,” Kejriwal said.