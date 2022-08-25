North Lakhimpur: Hundreds of students on Thursday staged massive protests against the Principal of North Lakhimpur College for his alleged lewd gesture at a girl student of the college.

A purported video that went viral on social media shows Principal Dr Biman Chandra Chetia in a semi-naked state making a lewd gesture at a girl student.

The incident sparked widespread reactions in North Lakhimpur on Thursday.

Various organizations including AASU, TMPK, ABVP, NSUI, AJYP and others staged sit-in protests in front of the college gate against Principal Dr Chetia.

They also burnt the effigies of Chetia in North Lakhimpur and demanded his immediate arrest.

The Lakhimpur AASU has also decided to file a case against the Principal in North Lakhimpur Police Station accusing him of maligning the image of the college.

The Lakhimpur AASU has also sent a memorandum to the Education Minister of Assam demanding the immediate removal of Dr Chetia from the post of Principal of North Lakhimpur College.

The student body also asked the Lakhimpur DC to take the charge of the college following this incident. The memorandum also accused Dr Chetia of forging his academic documents on earlier occasions.

The Lakhimpur district administration deployed a large number of security personnel at North Lakhimpur College on Thursday morning.