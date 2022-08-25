Guwahati: A fisherman was shot dead by a BSF patrol party which allegedly mistook him to be a smuggler, along the India-Bangladesh border in western Assam’s South Salmara district

The slain fisherman has been identified as Maniruzzaman.

According to locals, the incident took place on Wednesday night in Gudoli village when Maniruzzaman was out to lay nets for fishing, they said.

The injured fisherman collapsed and died on the way back to his home, South Salmara’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border) Saifur Ali told reporters.

The villagers have alleged that the firing was carried out by BSF personnel.

“The BSF, however, has not admitted that the firing was done by their personnel. We are conducting an investigation and exploring all angles,” he said.

Tension prevailed in the district over the killing and security has been beefed up in the border villages, police said.

District officials claimed that it may have been a case of mistaken identity with the BSF personnel suspecting the fisherman to be a smuggler.