The Assam cabinet has decided to reduce the number of cars in the chief minister’s convoy while travelling inside Guwahati city.

The Assam chief minister’s convoy size has been decided to be limited to only six cars.

“The travel of Assam CM with 22 vehicles created a lot of problems for people so, the number of vehicles in the convoy has reduced to six,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While, travelling other districts, the CM’s convoy will consists of 12 cars, excluding the escort and pilot cars.

Among other key decision taken during the Assam cabinet meeting, it was decided that movement of ambulance will get precedence over CM’s entourage.

Moreover, the Assam cabinet has also decided to stop felicitations for the chief minister and other ministers at official meetings.

“To end public inconvenience, we decided at the Assam Cabinet to reduce CM carcade size and stop halting traffic for long during CM’s travel,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “We also decided to stop felicitations for CM and ministers at official meetings.”

The decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting held at Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) in Dispur on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.