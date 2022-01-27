GUWAHATI: Lok Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Congress MP from Nagaon in a tweet on Thursday said that he is in isolation on the recommendation of the doctors.

Bordoloi urged those who came in contact with him to exercise self-quarantine.

“I have tested positive for Coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I have self-quarantined on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who came in close contact with me recently (especially in the constituency) to be observant and exercise self-quarantine,” Bordoloi tweeted.

MP Borodoloi on January 24 laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Namghar at Raha in Nagaon district.