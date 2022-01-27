GUWAHATI: Chinese Army has reportedly handed over the missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron to the Indian Army.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday confirmed the development in a tweet.

“The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron to the Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination,” Kiren Rijiju said.

On Tuesday, the PLA also confirmed that Taron would be repatriated to the Indian side.

In fact, the Indian and Chinese armies had held a hotline discussion regarding the missing boy and decided to finalise the time and place for his repatriation.

It was alleged that the Chinese PLA had abducted the boy.

It was found that Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA.