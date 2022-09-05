Guwahati: At least four people, including three members of a family, died of electrocution at Bilaipur village in South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Monday.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Sufian Ahmad Sheikh (40), Husnara Begum Sheikh (30) and Zahid Hussain Sheikh (23) and a four-year-old child.

According to reports, the four-year-old electrocuted after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric wire lying on the road.

His parents–Sufian Ahmad Sheikh and Husnara Begum Sheikh–got electrocuted while trying to save him while their neighbour Zahid Hussain Sheikh died trying to rescue the family.

According to neighbours, the child went out to the road and accidentally touched the wire and got electrocuted. “Parents of the child rushed to save him, but they also electrocuted,” one of the neighbours said.

They were rushed to Santosh Kumar Rai Civil Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Locals held the electricity department responsible for the death and demanded compensation for the family of the victims.

The Hailakandi unit of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) also demanded adequate compensation for the families.

Officials of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said if it was a fault of the electricity department, the families will get compensation.