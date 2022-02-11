UDALGURI: In an unfortunate incident, three construction workers died of electrocution in Udalguri.

The workers were engaged in construction of a road bridge, when they were struck by high voltage electricity at Gerenji Kalajhar village along the Indo-Bhutan border in Udalguri district.

According to reports, the construction workers were trolleying a cement mixture machine when a cable carrying high voltage electricity suddenly fell over the machine leaving three workers dead and critically injuring two others.

The deceased workers have been identified as Ghero Ali, Md Abbas Ali and Fakir Ali.

The two critically injured workers are Bimala Begum and Jamir Ali, who are undergoing treatment at the Udalguri Civil Hospital.

Many have termed the incident as “death due to negligence” by the contractor, who was allotted the work for construction of an RCC bridge over Angra river.